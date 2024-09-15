Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Shares of BATS:APRH opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

