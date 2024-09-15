Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

