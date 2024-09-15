Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

