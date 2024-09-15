Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS JEMA opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

