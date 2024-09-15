Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,115 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,874,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $21.70 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

