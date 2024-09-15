Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.8 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

