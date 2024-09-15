Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 230.15%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comstock

In related news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 137.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Comstock worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

