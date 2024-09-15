CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.72.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

