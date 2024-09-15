Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Consolidated Water worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 90,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

