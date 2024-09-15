CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 72,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

