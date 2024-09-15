CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,606 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.