CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

