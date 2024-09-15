CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
