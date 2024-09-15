CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

