CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

FAUG opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

