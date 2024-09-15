CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $102.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock worth $12,571,295. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

