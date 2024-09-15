CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,040 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

