CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,974 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $81.08 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

