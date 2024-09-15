CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of J opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.