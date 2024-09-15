CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,153.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.