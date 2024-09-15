CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $904.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

