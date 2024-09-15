CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 265.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

