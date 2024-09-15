CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS FAPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

