CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

