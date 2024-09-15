CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of HCC opened at $55.12 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
