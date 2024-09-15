CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

