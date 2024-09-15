CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 166,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

