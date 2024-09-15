CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $97.38 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

