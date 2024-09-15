CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $425,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.03.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
