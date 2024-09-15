CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

