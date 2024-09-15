Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

