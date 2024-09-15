Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
