Craig Hallum Boosts POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target to $3.50

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of POET stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.05.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

