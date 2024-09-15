Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Credicorp worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after purchasing an additional 432,301 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 203.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,384,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.86.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

