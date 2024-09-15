CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 82,794 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,230,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $54.00 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

