CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %
CVS Health stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
