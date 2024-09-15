Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,657 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $102.13.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

