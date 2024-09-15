Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,126 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,873 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,263,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,282,000 after acquiring an additional 669,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.5 %

LVS stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

