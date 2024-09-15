Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

