Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco raised its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,583 shares of company stock worth $60,355,010 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

