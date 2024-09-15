Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 8,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 62.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 142,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,557.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,565.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,550.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

