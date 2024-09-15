Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Toast by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Toast by 8,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,612 shares of company stock worth $18,129,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

