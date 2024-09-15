Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,191 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.