Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after acquiring an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

JKHY stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

