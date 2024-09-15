Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

