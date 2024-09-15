Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after buying an additional 7,969,594 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

