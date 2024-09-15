Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.10 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.