Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DraftKings by 117.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,070. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

