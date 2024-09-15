Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $173,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $55,954,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,608,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.51. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.