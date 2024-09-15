Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $156.99 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

