Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

